GUNTUR: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has said that the situation in many parts of Old Guntur has been brought under control.

The Minister along with Director of Municipal Administration K Kanna Babu, Municipal Commissioner Srikesh B Latkar has been inspecting various parts of the city where a sporadic outbreak of gastroenteritis has claimed more than 15 lives. The Minister inspected works relating to laying of pipelines on Thursday.

“The outbreak of diarrhoea in the first week of March is unfortunate as we called for tenders for replacing the old pipeline in February itself. But the situation is becoming normal,’’ the Minister said.

The primary reason for the gastroenteritis outbreak is the seeping of sewerage into the drinking water pipelines and hence, the GMC is laying a new pipeline covering many parts of Old Guntur, he said. The GMC has completed super-chlorination of all service reservoirs in the city.

The engineering department is carrying out works relating to laying of side drains and desilting clogged drains, he said.