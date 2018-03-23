GUNTUR: Srikesh B Lathkar took charge as Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Thursday. After taking stock of the urban infrastructure, topography and other issues for almost four days, Srikesh now has a clear picture of what the city could be turned into and the potential it has to become a perfect extension to the State’s capital Amaravati. He revealed his plans to deal with the problems that have been plaguing the city for a long time.

Speaking to the media at the GMC chamber here on Thursday, he said his focus is on improving infrastructure. “We have a dire necessity of footpaths. Construction of ramps will not be tolerated and those obstructing drains will be removed without any second thought,” he said.

The civic chief said that he is keen on providing 24x7 drinking water supply to the public. Listing out the priorities for city development, he said beautification of the city, streamlining garbage transportation, ensuring segregated garbage collection and providing more pedestrian spaces are some of the things he had set focus on.

The GMC chief further said that old water supply lines for a length of 22 km would be replaced within 15 days and added that pipelines for a length of 100 km would be replaced in the next 45 days in six wards of old Guntur.

He said at present 100 MLD of water is being supplied to the people of Guntur and another 45 MLD of water will be supplied soon after the completion of World Bank-aided comprehensive drinking water scheme.