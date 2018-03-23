VIJAYAWADA: For the fifth time in a row, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday disallowed the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress party (YSRC) against the BJP-led NDA government headed by Narendra Modi. The Speaker again said the motion could not be admitted as the House was in disorder.

As it happened in the last three days, even before the House commenced, TRS and AIADMK members trooped into the well, holding placards in support of their demands - reservations for Muslims and constitution of Cauvery river water management board - respectively. After adjourning the Lok Sabha initially for one hour, the Speaker adjourned it for the day, stating that the House was in disorder.

TDP MPs protesting outside the Parliament expressed their ire over the attitude of the Central government.

“All we are asking for is our rights. They only see the protests by TDP MPs but fail to take note of the anguish of five crore people of the state,” TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu said. Echoing his views, the other MPs said the Central government had misled them in the name of special package.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, former Union minister and TDP Rajya Sabha member YS Chowdary said, instead of allowing a discussion on the no-confidence motion, the government was deliberately allowing the MPs to get into the well of the House.

He said TDP had urged the Speaker to convene an all-party meeting to break the deadlock and take up the no-confidence motion for discussion. However, there was no positive response, he said. “Those MPs can be suspended for 1-2 days and the no-confidence motion can be taken up. It will only lead to a discussion where all the MPs, including those from the state, will tell their opinion and the people will know,” he said expressed disappointment over the manner in which the House is being run.

On the other hand, YSR Congress party MPs also expressed their dissatisfaction over the way the House was being adjourned time and again without allowing notices of no-confidence motion.

“We shall continue to issue notices until the no-confidence motion is admitted and discussion takes place,” YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy said.