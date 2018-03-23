TIRUPATI: World Spiritual Festival, a prestigious event organised by the State Government, in association with the Tourism Department, will be conducted in the temple town from March 23 to 25. It will be an annual event, District Collector PS Pradyumna said, on Thursday. The festival aims to bring branding to Tirupati by involving youth and various sections of the society to know about spirituality, which is needed to every one, particularly to the working fraternity, he explained.

Only those who have spirituality will become a successful leader and torch-bearer in his particular filed. So the organisers are planning to bring all renowned spiritual personalities to the three-day programme. He appealed to all to participate in the programme and make it a success. The World Spiritual Festival focuses on enthusiasm, engagement and enhancement, the three important and major tools for success. Inspiration, innovation and intuition are the core motto of the spirituality, he explained .

The annual event will help promote Tirupati tourism by bringing new audience to experience the rich culture and heritage of the temple town, making World Spiritual Festival an annual event by inviting eminent personalities from the field of spirituality, he briefed to the media. Deepavali Utsavam, Arts and Crafts Mela and World Spiritual Festival are the annual events organised by the government possibly on the same date every year, the Collector explained. Tirupati Sub-Collector Kanaka Narasa Reddy and tourism officials were present.