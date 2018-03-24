GUNTUR: Nearly 3,000 chicks died after a fire broke out at a farm in Pedakancherla village of Vinukonda mandal in Guntur district, on Friday. A cell tower, paddy grass and a thatched house were also destroyed in the fire mishap. The price of the chicken is estimated at `15 lakh and the paddy grass is estimated at `1 lakh, the farmers said.

Vinukonda fire department officer BS Mallikarjuna Rao said that the fire broke out after a drunkard, Maddineni Veeranjaneyulu, set his house ablaze. The flames spread to an adjacent farm burning the chickens. Hatchery owner Chirumamilla Anjaneyulu claimed that 3,000 chicks died in the fire mishap and filed a complaint with Vinukonda rural police station seeking action against Veeranjaneyulu. Though the Fire and Rescue personnel reached the spot immediately and tried to douse the flames. But, the fire has spread to nearby areas due to scorching heat.

Paddy grass owners Puchakayala Peda Anjaneyulu and Puchakayala Chinna Anjaneyulu claimed that they lost Rs 1 lakh. They have also filed a complaint against Maddineni Veeranjaneyulu. The Fire Department officials said that a Reliance cell tower was damaged in the incident. He said that the officials will estimate the damage after thorough investigation.