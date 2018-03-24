Both TRS and AIADMK continued to disrupt the proceedings with their respective demands - Muslim reservation and Cauvery board. | PTI

VIJAYAWADA: For the sixth day in a row, the no-confidence motion moved against the NDA Government by TDP and YSRC were disallowed in Lok Sabha by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday stating that the House was in disorder. Later, the Speaker adjourned the House till Tuesday.

Both TRS and AIADMK continued to disrupt the proceedings with their respective demands - Muslim reservation and Cauvery board. TRS has already made it clear that it would continue to stage protests until its demands were conceded.

AIADMK leaders said their party did not want to support the no-confidence motion by Andhra parties as it was being done with a selfish agenda.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, who belongs to AIADMK, said their party would not back the TDP’s no- trust motion against the NDA government since the Andhra Pradesh government was foisting cases against Tamil workers, charging them with cutting red sanders trees. He said AIADMK was ready to move a no-trust motion if the Congress backed it.

When contacted, TDP floor leader in the Lok Sabha Thota Narasimham said he was not aware of what exactly Thambidurai had said but felt that AIADMK was looking for excuses for not supporting the no-confidence motion. Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that AIADMK was dancing to the tunes of BJP. “It is ridiculous on the part of AIADMK to criticise the approach of the TDP government in dealing with red sanders woodcutters and smugglers.

Despite appealing to the Tamil Nadu government to take the initiative to stop Tamil woodcutters from entering Andhra Pradesh to cut red sanders trees, no action was taken,” he said.

The police and forest officials from Andhra Pradesh organised several awareness camps in several parts of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Don’t meet Union ministers, CM warns YS Chowdary

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested to former Union minister and TDP Rajya Sabha member YS Chowdary to desist from meeting Union ministers when the latter, during a tele-conference with the Chief Minister, reportedly informed that he was invited by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to discuss the demands of the State. The Chief Minister is understood to have explained to the MPs that when the TDP had given the notice for no-confidence motion against the Centre, such meetings would prove counterproductive and send wrong signals. Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, YS Chowdary denied the reports that he had met the Finance Minister.