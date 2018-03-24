VIJAYAWADA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State official spokesperson Sudhish Rambhotla has lashed out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) charging the latter with resorting to false propaganda against his party to derive political mileage. He said the ruling party in the State is misleading the people by alleging that the BJP had colluded with other parties to malign the image of TDP.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said, by targeting BJP repeatedly, the TDP leaders were trying to divert the attention of the people from real issues. “Of late, TDP has been repeatedly saying that a conspiracy has been hatched against it by BJP in collusion with other parties. They have unleashed a negative propaganda as they they realised that their claims over the Centre not supporting the State are not true,” he said.

He said the poor response to the national highway blockade on Thursday had proved that there was no public sentiment in favour of the Special Category Status (SCS) issue as claimed by the TDP.

Sudhish said that certain industrial incentives were being continued in some States in India only upon the recommendations made by the sub-group of CMs constituted by Niti Aayog. “The sub-group has CMs from parties other than BJP also. Upon the requests of the States, whose special status is going to end, the sub-group recommended certain incentives as investment commitments were already made. The decision to extend the incentives was made in August, 2016. Why did the TDP realise it only last month?” he wondered .

He observed that the AP government had never made any request for industrial incentives. Instead, it kept on demanding release of funds in the bulk.

He demanded that the number of districts in the State be increased to 25 from the present 13 and recalled that the demand was a part of the BJP’s manifesto in 2014. Veteran film actress Kavitha, who recently joined the BJP, said that TDP leaders were feeling insecure as they were scared of the Centre questioning them as to how the funds released by the Centre were used. “That is the reason why they are raking up irrelevant issues now,” she added.