VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators were involved in a heated exchange of words in the Assembly on Friday during a short discussion on the status of national educational institutions mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Pointing out the meagre allocation of funds by the Union government for Central institutes like IIT, IIM, IISER, AIIMS, IIIT, Petroleum University and others, the TDP legislators argued that it would take several decades for the institutes to take shape if the flow of funds continued to be slow.

Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that meritorious students were not opting for the Central institutes located in AP due to lack of infrastructure and quality faculty.

“IIM and Petroleum University are running out of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, NIT in Tadepalligudem is located at Vasavi Engineering College. But, the college management has now expressed its inability to accommodate NIT on its campus. It is the responsibility of the Centre to enhance the image of national institutes by extending adequate funds,’’ the minister said.

TDP MLAs, including Chief Whip Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Whip K Ravi Kumar, Rama Naidu, T Sravan Kumar and M Sugana, said that though the State government, on its part, allocated prime lands and took up construction of the boundary wall, the Centre had failed to develop infrastructure and appointment of regular faculty.

Palcole MLA N Ramanaidu said going by the present rate of funds flow, completion of IIT in Tirupati would take 126 years and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri 100 years.