RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET), Rajamahendravaram, has received accreditation of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

GIET vice-chairman Sasi Varma in a statement released to the press here recently, said that the high level three-member committee visited the college for three days and inspected the infrastructure, best practices in teaching, learning evaluation processes, ongoing research and consultancy works.

Principal Dr. S Suryanarayana Raju said the committee appreciated the active involvement of students and staff in social responsibility and outreach programmes. Chairman Chaitanya Raju said the grade was awarded in recognition of the institute’s activities in value-based curricular and co-curricular activities, library with e-learning facilities etc.