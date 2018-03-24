GUNTUR: The police conducted vehicle checks and seized six gunny bags containing gutka packets worth `1.5 lakh at Brahmanapalli village of Piduguralla mandal in Guntur district on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Piduguralla police conducted vehicle checks on Addanki-Narketpalli highway.

The police team consisting of CI Hanumantha Rao, ASI Sk Daria and other police officials arrested two persons and seized the gutka packets. They were coming from Hyderabad and were on their way to Piduguralla.

Piduguralla CI M Hanumantha Rao said that the arrested were identified as Sk Masthan and Syed Ghouse.