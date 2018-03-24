GUNTUR: The transport department has imposed `600 fine for those who violate the helmet rule. Various organisations and government departments have conducted numerous awareness programmes on the safety of wearing helmets. But, a majority still ignore the rule. The transport department has started surveillance through cameras in Guntur to record those who violate the helmet rule and will issue notices to vehicle owners for the same. The new system was started in Guntur on March 22 and the transport department is hopeful of bringing a change in the attitude of the public about wearing helmets, which could save lives of motorists in accidents.

According to reports, two-wheelers were found to be the major cause of accidents and contributed to 65 per cent deaths in road accidents. The motorcycles, mopeds and other two-wheelers caused 1,249 accidents in Guntur district last year and sadly 396 people were killed as they did not wear helmets.

Deputy transport commissioner GC Raja Ratnam said that the transport department with the cooperation of the police department will conduct surveillance with cameras on two-wheeler riders without helmets. He said that if the violators did not pay the fine then the violation would be linked to the records of their vehicle’s RC and the fine would be collected with a penalty during resale or transfer of the vehicle.

He said that 100 helmet rule violations were registered on Thursday in Guntur during the surveillance by the transport department officials and notices would be issued to them. He also appealed the public to make it a habit to wear helmet for their own safety.

Hell-bent on riding helmetless!