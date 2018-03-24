SRIKAKULAM: It was learnt from the survey conducted by degree college students in over seven Uddanam villages, headed by programme officers and officials from Social Work department, most of the CKD victims preferred travelling all the way to Visakhapatnam seeking treatment due to non-availability of specialist doctors in any government hospital in Srikakulam. The survey reports also suggest that the affected persons rely on the locally available RMPs rather than qualified medical practitioners.

As many as 400 people, including 100 programme officers and university officials, conducted the one-day survey on the occasion of World Water Day on Thursday in seven Uddanam mandals and covered 5,000 families in each mandal. The survey was conducted on the key issues like socio-economic conditions, health condition, food habits and drinking water habits of Uddanam people. As drinking water was said to be the prime reason for the CKD prevalence in Uddanam, we conducted a survey on drinking and food habits of the local people of Uddanam region, said Anuradha, the Social Work HoD of Dr Ambedkar University. She also said the survey was conducted on the occasion of World Water Day on Thursday and covered about 5,000 families from each mandal across Uddanam.

She also said that the survey reports suggest most of the Uddanam villagers were found avoiding intake of fruits in their daily meal besides drinking inadequate amount of water required for the human body. She also said that despite dialysis is the last option for CKD patients, many of the kidney victims were found undergoing dialysis even in the primary stage, where the dialysis was not at all required. Being influenced by the local quacks, many of the CKD patients found changing the medicine very frequently, she added.

She also said that the survey report would be submitted to the vice-chancellor in a few days and he would in turn send it to the government.

However, the survey reports of the medical teams suggest that out of 1.15 lakh people screened in Uddanam region 13,063 were tested positive. Following the screening reports, as many as 8,120 were referred for further tests as they were found with high levels of Serum Creatinine in them.