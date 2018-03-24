NELLORE: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police nabbed four persons for extorting money from a woman by posing themselves as police personnel. The CCS police seized Rs 3 lakh cash and a car from the quartet who were identified as Gundala Vamsikrishna Reddy, M Harshavardhan, Ch Govardhan and G Mahendra Reddy.

All the four were involved in several crimes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



Disclosing this to newsmen here on Friday, CCS DSP M Balasundar Rao said that Vamsikrishna Reddy, along with three others, extorted money from the woman on March 17 for extending cooperation in a case by saying that they were from the police department. The quartet had taken Rs 3 lakh from the woman and fled. After receiving a complaint from the victim, IV Town Police, along with CCS police, launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused at PVR Kalyana Mandapam in the city.

The DSP said that Vamsikrishna Reddy from Eduru village in TP Gudur mandal, was an accused in a rape case filed in Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad.

He was also involved in cheating cases in Naidupeta, TP Gudur and Nellore city. Harshavardhan was also involved in cheating cases in Telangana. Cases were also registered against Govardhan in Muthukur and Nellore rural police stations. Mahendra Reddy from Kisan Nagar in Nellore was also an accused in a rape case filed against him in Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad, he said.

The DSP recommended rewards for the police personnel who nabbed the accused. He appealed to the people to inform the CCS police about illegal activities in their areas on mobile phone No 8247396880.

CCS Circle Inspector Sk Bobby Jan Saida and IV Town Circle Inspector V Sudhakar Reddy were also present at the news conference.