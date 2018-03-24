NELLORE: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, along with local police, arrested nine smugglers and seized logs worth `75 lakh from them. The task force also seized three vehicles, 11 mobile phones and `5,250 cash from the smugglers in simultaneous raids conducted in Venkatachalam, Chillakur and Naidupeta.

Disclosing this to the media, OSD Crimes TP Vithaleswar said that the task force and police seized 40 red sanders logs worth `75 lakh in the raids. Of the nine smugglers held, three are from Karnataka, two each from Kadapa and Kurnool and one each from Prakasam and Nellore districts, the OSD said.

Red sanders logs were being smuggled from Veligonda forest area to Bengaluru and from there to other countries. The smugglers tried to attack the task force during the raids. Some smugglers managed to escape.

Three police teams were formed to nab the smugglers who are at large.The police are investigating the links of the arrested with international red sanders smugglers to nab the kingpins. As many as 108 smugglers have been arrested during raids in the district this year. About 20 cases have been registered in various police stations. The task force and police have so far seized 469 red sanders logs worth `8.5 crore from smugglers during the raids, the OSD added.

Gudur DSP VS Rambabu and Gudur Rural Circle Inspector P Akkeswar Rao were also present at the news conference.