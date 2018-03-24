TIRUPATI: Tirupati has at least 1,000 years of bright history, particularly on spiritual lines, Ramanujacharya, who came to Tirupati 1,000 years ago, set up a service sect for Lord Venkateswara, because by that time the temple had rich congregation and very auspicious performances by the then regime, recalled speakers at Taraka Rama Sports Stadium, on Friday evening.

The three-day World Spiritual Festival was inaugurated at the stadium. In the inaugural session of the event being organised by the Tourism Department, Acharya Samudrala Lakshmaiah, Voddi Parthi Padmakar and G Balakrishna Prasad gave discourses, while percussionist A Sivamani gave a concert.

Speaking at the inaugural session, District Collector PS Pradyumna announced that the World Spiritual Festival, Tirupati Crafts Mela, Tirupati Deepavali Utsavam would be annual events henceforth.

“Denizens of Tirupati should utilise the spiritual festival and it is not for the aged or spiritual people, it is for all and mainly for the youth,” the Collector said. Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor A Damodaram, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman G Narasimha Yadav and speakers from Art of Living Foundation also participated.

Sanskrit has answers to everything: RSVP V-C

Tirupati: Sanskrit has answers to everything, to the needs and wants of the humans, first learn Sanskrit and then you speak about Sanskrit and its rich culture and knowledge, which no other language holds, said V Muralidhara Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSVP), at the World Spiritual Festival here on Friday. The three-day World Spiritual Festival commenced at Mahathi Auditorium with a workshop on ‘Science - Technology - Ancient Indian Astronomy’. Speakers said that every individual should learn Sanskrit and people who want to participate in intellectual discussions must study it. Dravidian University first Vice-Chancellor PV Arunachalam said that, not only in the modern era, but also in the Vedic period, Maths is a king.