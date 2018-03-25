VIJAYAWADA: Not only police, but parents also play a pivotal role in protecting their children from violence and sexual abuses and they must responsibly keep strong vigil on their children’s social media activity, LKV Ranga Rao, CID SP, said. Ranga Rao was speaking at the one-day state-level training programme on “effective implementation of POCSO Act 2012” here on Saturday. Addressing stakeholders, Ranga Rao said those accused in cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act get acquitted as the victims shy away from taking legal recourse due to social stigma, threats from the accused and poverty.

“There is a huge need for effective implementation of POCSO Act to reduce the offences against children in the state. Around 500 such cases were filed in 2017, which is shocking,” Ranga Rao said, adding the police was leaving no stone unturned to prevent child and woman trafficking and other crimes against the minors. Experts who spoke on the occasion explained in detail the role of police, child welfare committees, women and child welfare department and NGOs in protecting rights of children and creating a safe environment for them. “About 75% of the accused arrested in POCSO Act cases are neighbours, friends or someone close to the victim,” Anuroopa Gilyal, National Law School of India(NLSIU) research officer, stated.

Most minors, who are victims of sexual abuse, are aged between six and 15 years, according to the speakers. The experts said that many cases are compromised within parties even before they are reported in police station. Representatives from the district child protection unit of women development and child welfare department, special juvenile police units, child welfare committee, protection officers and NGOs took active part in the state-level workshop.CRAF state coordinator P Francis Thambi, pro-child group convenor D Roshan Kumar, HELP representative Anand also participated in the programme, which was organised by CRAF and HELP, in association with NLSIU and Centre for Child and the Law, Bangalore.