GUNTUR: The officials of Guntur Municipal Corporation and the Police Department are taking steps to streamline vehicular movement in the city. Along with movement of traffic, the officials are ensuring the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, women’s security and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

They are evaluating existing mobility in the city, to come up with ways to integrate different modes of transport seamlessly and propose a real-time traffic control or management system. Congestion a major problem at Hindu College centre, Lodge Centre, Sankara Vilas Centre, Chuttugunta Centre, Inspection Bungalow Centre, Nagarampalem Centre, Lakshmipuram and other major junctions in the city.

District Collector K Sasidhar appreciated the traffic police for setting up pedestrian zones. He also lauded the traffic police for decongesting traffic by implementing a proper traffic management plan. Traffic DSP Ch Papa Rao said roadside encroachments are being removed to create more carriage space. Signboards to caution road users of no horn zone, humps, speed limits etc, are being displayed prominently. He said parking of vehicles on both sides of the road is not allowed to make way for more carriage space.

Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said, “We have undertaken a lot of measures in the past few days for streamlining the traffic to ensure free movement of vehicles and in the interest of pedestrians. Permanent barricading was taken up at several places to close parts of some roads and to make the traffic move freely along the main roads.” GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha instructed officials concerned for taking the traffic regulations forward as part of streamlining the traffic. She stressed the need for a holistic approach to solve the traffic problems.

Easing congestion

After Amaravati was declared as capital, the vehicular traffic has increased manifold in Guntur with the floating population from other districts visiting the city on a daily basis. The traffic police have already set up cones, barricades and cement walls at Hindu College Centre, Lodge Centre, Chuttugunta Centre, Pattabhipuram, Collectorate Road, Lakshmipuram. They are also planning to set up the same at Bungalow Centre and Sankara Vilas Centre to curb road accidents.