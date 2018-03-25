VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said the contents of the letter written by BJP president Amit Shah to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and latter’s long reply to it in the State Assembly, clearly indicated that there was no scope of State getting special category status and inability of the TDP to achieve it. In a press release, Pawan Kalyan said the BJP chief sang the old tune -- about his party’s commitment to the development of the state and thousands of crores of funds given for its development and how TDP failed to utilize them. Chandrababu Naidu too repeated what he had been saying that BJP-led NDA had done injustice to the State.

The Jana Sena chief asked the heads of both parties as to why they were resorting to such hide and seek game. It would be better for them to have a committee comprising State and Central officials to determine how much funds were given to AP and how much was spent, he suggested. He said the findings of the Joint Fact-Finding Committee constituted by Jana Sena should be used to confront the Central Government. He urged both State and Centre not to create a situation where people of the state would be forced to come out into streets and fight for their rights. He said people today were not in a mood to listen to anything else other than special category status.

Pawan Kalyan said he will shortly hold discussions with Left parties and people like Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan over the unstable conditions created in the state by the TDP and NDA governments and plan how to proceed further to realize the aspirations of AP people.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna in an open letter to BJP president Amit Shah reminded the promises made to the State and on the floor of the House, while questioning why they were not kept. He questioned the silence of NDA Government when it was aware of the irregularities like non-submission of utilization certificates of the central funds, etc. He also questioned the silence of NDA government on funding for Land Acquisition and R&R for Polavaram project.