GUNTUR: Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao distributed merit scholarships worth Rs 3.01 lakh under Andhra Pradesh Police Education Fund to 53 children of policemen at the Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Saturday.Speaking on the occasion, the SP advised the students to focus on their studies and strive hard to realise the dreams of their parents. He assured the police officials that their families will be taken care of by the department. The SP exhorted the students to serve the society in many ways by practising the profession they want.

Vijaya Rao, while congratulating the children for securing good marks, wanted them to emulate the deeds of successful persons and achieve higher goals. The SP appreciated policemen for making their children work hard and achieve good percentage.ASP YT Naidu, Guntur West DSP KVG Sarita, AP Police Association president Gangadhar, general secretary Subramanyam, vice-president Balaram and others participated.