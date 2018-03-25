ELURU: A 21-year-old woman from Bhimavaram who was found lying in mud at Gummuluru railway gate near Akiveedu was rescued by railway gangmen on Friday. The woman identified as Chandu Jayanti Rajeswari, a B Ed stsudent at DNR College, was found unconscious with an injury on her head and covered in mud near the railway gate. How she landed in such a situation has not been ascertained yet.

According to sources, she fell in love with a local boy and when her parents disapproved of this, she left for Vijayawada on March 22 without informing anybody. Bhimavaram railway police informed her uncle Naresh Naidu about Rajeswari’s plight and her subsequent hospitalisation. Police are yet to establish whether she fell off the train or was attacked while returning home. Meanwhile, her uncle lodged a police complaint stating some persons including Raghu, the alleged lover of the girl, entered the hospital where she was shifted to from the government hospital and took away a gold chain and his friend’s mobile phone after assaulting them.