VIJAYAWADA: With the State government officials being more vigilant, the number of malpractice cases in the ongoing SSC examinations have come down, when compared to the previous year, said a source in the Education Department. As on date, only 10 malpractice cases have been registered across the State, the source said.For record, as many as 6,17,484 students are appearing for this examination, which are taking place from March 15. Across the State, there are 2,834 examination centres and for the first time the invigilators are replaced every alternate day. Even then, there have been a few cases of question paper leaks, malpractice etc., the source said. Officials of SSC however, claim that the number of cases concerning malpractice has drastically come down when compared to past years. ​

“Earlier, the number of malpractice cases would be no less than 50, but this time there were just 10 cases. Apart from the malpractice cases, there are a few cases registered against the invigilators. We have ordered probe into the incidents that took place. In cases concerning the invigilators, they are not leaking the papers or answers to the students, but they are violating the rules by leaking those on the social media,” said VS Bhargava, director of government examinations.

Screenshots of Mathematics first paper, sources said, have circulated on Whatsapp even before completion of the examination. Similarly, there have also been a few instances, where the invigilators are accused of supplying chits to the candidates.“We are taking immediate action against the accused invigilators and are suspending them and relieving them of their duties. Almost over 40 invigilators have been relieved so far. However, we are taking utmost care and officials are keeping a close watch on the centres,” Bhargava said.