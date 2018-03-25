GUNTUR: With growing awareness of tuberculosis (TB) among the public, the number of cases being reported in the district went up last year, say doctors on the World Tuberculosis Day (March 24).

According to district health officials, around 6,412 TB cases were reported in Guntur district last year. As many as 55 TB diagnostic centres were started in Guntur district. A majority of the affected were in the middle age group. Nearly 1,11,367 cases had been reported since 2007.

The disease evoked fear among the people who isolated those infected with it, said health experts. Earlier, the TB patients were treated in isolation, but now they were being provided domiciliary medical care (treatment at home) after the launch of Direct Observation Treatment Short Course (DOTS) programme, recommended by the WHO.

He said CBNAAT (cartridge based nucleic acid amplification test) is a computerised test that can detect the infectious organism that causes TB within two hours. “There is an increased awareness among the public, which is one of the important reasons for the rise in TB cases in the district,” said Dr. T Ramesh, district TB control officer.

“In the past, the disease was seen as a poor man’s disease, but anyone with low immunity can be infected,” he added. He said the country has the highest number of multi-drug-resistant TB patients. He said the government has been giving `500 to every TB patient per month for taking nutritious food. Ramesh said that early detection of TB and drug resistance to the treatment for diagnosed patients can be initiated early to cut the transmission of the disease.

A looming threat