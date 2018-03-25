RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The APGenco officials have identified 30 acres of land to construct housing complex for the employees of Polavaram power project at Purushottapatnam of Sitanagaram mandal in East Godavari district.In a meeting with the revenue officials at Purushottapatnam, APGenco divisional engineer Jagadish Patnaik said that they have identified 30 acres of land belonging to 28 farmers. He said that they have also discussed about the compensation to be paid for farmers for parting with their lands. Tahsildar Kanakam Chandrasekhara Rao said that they will hold a meeting with the 28 farmers to elicit their opinion on land acquisition and submit a final report to the higher officials.