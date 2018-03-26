VIJAYAWADA: As many as 12 farm workers were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling on toppled over near Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district on Sunday. According to Penuganchiprolu police, the farm workers were on their way to their native village, Lingagudem, after finishing up their work in Penuganchiprolu. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree on the side of the road.

The workers, including the driver, received injuries in the accident and were admitted to a nearby government hospital.