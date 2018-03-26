RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The police conducted a raid at a gutka manufacturing centre in Rajavolu village of Dowleswaram mandal on Sunday. CI Krupanandam and ASI Venkaiah conducted a raid and took nine persons into custody while they were about to transport 250 bags of gutka worth `10 lakh.

The arrested were identified as Badam Santosh Kumar of Visakhapatnam, Inkollu Ramakrishna and Annavarapu Nagasai of Vijayawada, Padala Ramireddy of Kakinada, Sheikh Hussain of Tadepalligudem, Madanpal, Prasanth Mishra, Rajkumar Saini, and Munna Prajapal of Uttar Pradesh.

Disclosing the details to the media here, South Zone DSP P Narayana Rao said Narayan Sahu of Odisha was supplying raw material to the accused. “We are also suspecting that the accused might be receiving raw material from Kakinada as well. All the accused were sent to judicial custody and further investigation is on,” he added.