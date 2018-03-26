NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for an all-party meeting at the state assembly on Tuesday, over the non-issuance of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier last week, Naidu had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not only doing injustice to the state but also weakening it by constantly hitting out at him.

While addressing the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) coordination committee meeting, Naidu said, "Attacking me means weakening the state. Thus they want to weaken the state. Had they shown some of that interest in state development, this situation would not have arisen."

The Chief Minister made the statement while addressing TDP MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders in the meeting that focused on the special status for the state and the party's alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced that their MPs would resign from Lok Sabha and asked TDP MPs to follow the suit.

TDP reached a deadlock with its ally BJP over the non-issuance of the status to the state and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition on March 16.