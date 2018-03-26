ONGOLE: An 18 year-old youth was killed on the spot and his relative suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling hit a roadside electric pole at Chakrayapalem in Addanki mandal on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as M Vijaya Bhaskar. He along with his relative N Ajay Kumar of Edara village in Mundlamuru mandal of Prakasam district visited their relatives’ house at Y Kopperapadu in Ballikurava mandal on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred while the victims were en route Chakrayapalem. Vijaya Bhaskar died on the spot. On receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Ajay Kumar to the government hospital in Addanki.