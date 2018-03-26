VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Public Libraries has launched a short-term course in Library and Information Science at three centres in the State. The five-month course will be available in both English and Telugu languages. Applications for 240 seats, 120 in each medium of instruction, will be made available from April, 2018. The course is offered at PN School of Library Science in Vijayawada, Rayalaseema Institute of Library and Information Science, Kadapa and Vavilala Institute of Library Science in Guntur.

Candidates, who have completed Intermediate or a diploma equivalent to it, are eligible for the course.

Speaking to Express, Director of AP Public Libraries, P Parvati, said, “Thirty-three seats in each medium are reserved for women. Also, five to 10 marks will be added to the marks of those students who have completed their graduation or post-graduation. The applications will be available from April 16 and the last date for their submission is May 13.”