TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has wondered why the BJP-led NDA government is giving differential treatment to liquor baron Vijay Mallya and YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy when both of them are economic offenders.During a teleconference with his party leaders and MPs on Sunday, Naidu sought to know what is the difference between both.

“Vijay Mallya fled the country while Vijaya Sai Reddy is seen moving in the Prime Minister’s Office. While the membership of Vijay Mallya was cancelled, that of Vijaya Sai Reddy is intact,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said BJP leaders were making false charges of corruption against TDP. He said the same allegations were levelled by the YSRC earlier and at that time BJP had condemned them. “The people know the BJP’s intention as they are keenly watching the developments,” he said.

The TDP ridiculed the BJP’s attitude of levelling charges against TDP instead of refuting the allegations made against it. He asked his party leaders to condemn such allegations and explain the facts to the people of the State.

He wondered why BJP was reacting angrily when it was asked to implement the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act and the promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh in Parliament. “Why is it doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh? The Central Government has to assist in the development of the State. When we are striving for the State’s development, why are we being criticised?” he questioned. Naidu said efforts for the development of the State should go on.