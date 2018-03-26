ELURU: Chandu Jayanti Rajeswari, 21, the BEd student, who went missing and was later found unconscious with serious injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment as her condition is deteriorating. She went missing on March 22 and was later found unconscious in a pool of mud near Gummuluru railway gate near Akiveedu railway station. The girl, a student of DNR College in Bhimavaram, went missing on March 22, on her way to class. The railway gangmen found her in an unconscious state and rushed her to Bhimavaram government hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, parents had filed a missing complaint with the Bhimavaram police. On receipt of information from Railway Police, Bhimavaram Police asked the parents to identify the girl. Though she was shifted to a private hospital but as her condition deteriorated she was taken to Hyderabad.It is learnt that the victim was in love with Routhula Raghu Babu, a native of Bhimavaram mandal. As the family members and parents opposed their marriage, she went out of the house on March 22.

It is suspected that she attempted suicide by jumping off Puri Express while on en route to Bhimavaram from Vijayawada. Raghu has visited the girl at a private hospital in Bhimavaram on March 23. After his visit, Nagesh Naidu, the maternal uncle of the girl complained to the police that Raghu and his friends assaulted them at the hospital and took away two-and-a-half sovereigns of gold and mobile phone from him and his friend Kishore.