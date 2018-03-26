KARIMNAGAR: Suspended ASI Bobbala Mohan Reddy is back in news again and once again for the wrong reasons. This time, he was found having discussions with his family members in a local court during the court lunch hours and this was facilitated by none other than the escort policemen who brought him to the court.Arrested in cases related to illegal money lending and also for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets to his income and others, Mohan Reddy is presently lodged at Warangal Central Prison.

The victims of Mohan Reddy’s illegal money lending and the coercive manner in which he got the money repaid formed as an association and are fighting the cases.The Association came to know that Mohan Reddy is getting favours by the escort police constables and to prove their point, they secured the video footage from a hotel opposite the Karimnagar court complex in which Mohan Reddy was found having discussions with his family members. The video footage pertains to his court appearance on March 21.

In the video, which was released by the Association, Mohan Reddy was found escorted by policemen into the hotel. “He freely walked into the hotel where he was allowed to meet his son, brother and followers by the escort team. In fact, he paid good remuneration to the escort team for doing the favour,’’ Association members Musuku Mahender Reddy and Bandameeni Sayanna and Loksatt Udyama Samstha representatives N Srinivas and Prakash Holla, who released the footage to the media said.

According to Association members, the escort police who brought Mohan Reddy and his brother-in-law Sripal Reddy from Warangal Central jail freely allowed them to have discussion with his son Akshay Reddy, brother Mahender Reddy and other persons without their presence. “Escort police accepting money was also visible in the CCTV footage,’’ they said and alleged that the ASI was in Karimnagar even after court hours.