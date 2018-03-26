VIZIANAGARAM: A realtor was shot at by an old criminal at the former’s office here on Saturday late night, sending shock waves across the fort town. The condition of the realtor, Nammi Appala Raju, who is undergoing treatment at CARE hospital, is critical. According to police, Appala Raju met Botsa Mohan Kumar, a person from Vizag district, at his office near the Mayuri Junction (LIC building)- One Town police station area on Saturday late night. After a brief argument, Mohan took out a gun and fired six rounds on Appala Raju and fled the scene, leaving Appala Raju in a pool of blood.

His office staff shifted him a local hospital for treatment. Later, Appala Raju was shifted to CARE hospital for better treatment. “He is on ventilator now and our medical team is planning a surgery on him. His condition is critical,” a CARE hospital official told Express. Police have started inquiry into the firing incident, which is probably the first such incident in the history of Vizianagaram.

“With the available information, this case seems to be committed on financial disputes or differences between the victim and accused. We came to know that both Mohan and Appalaraju had started real estate business together. For the last few months, they were not in good terms,” DSP DSP (town) Ramana said.

Though police personnel tight-lipped on the progress of the inquiry, there are reports that the accused surrendered before the police by Sunday afternoon.