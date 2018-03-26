HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contractors’ labour unions, affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), have filed PILs separately in the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions to both the State governments to forthwith revise the minimum wages to all the workers, both skilled and unskilled, in accordance with the rising prices and as per the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. They complained that there was inordinate delay in processing the revision of minimum wages to the existing scheduled employments, thereby causing much agony to the workers.

The AP union, represented by its state secretary M Srinivasa Murthy, submitted that the payment of wages below the minimum wages amounts to forced labour which was prohibited under Article 23 of the Constitution of India. Wage boards were set up to review the industry’s capacity to pay and fix minimum wages to cover the requirements of a family of four regarding their food, clothing, education, shelter, medical assistance and so on. However, the governments have failed to implement the recommendations of the boards in this regard. As per the Act, the minimum wages have to be revised at least once in every two years. AP state chief secretary, special chief secretary to labour and employment and commissioner of labour were named as the respondents.