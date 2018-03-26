SRIKAKULAM: Despite putting maximum efforts to ensure Open Defecation Free (ODF) district status following the deadline set by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Srikakulam district could achieve only 78 per cent of target till now. It is only a week left to the deadline of March 31. Out of 1,100 gram panchayats, 48 have not completed even 50 per cent of individual sanitary latrines (ISLs) despite threat to seize bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the district administration seized the bank accounts of many panchayats for not meeting the ODF target. On the whole, as many as 57,000 ISLs are yet to be grounded while another 1.42 lakh ISLs are under construction. The district, which did not even have 25 per cent ISLs, has now completed almost 80 per cent in just one and a half years, said District Collector K Dhanunjaya Reddy.

He also said that the bills were cleared for all the completed ISLs by March 17 by depositing `79.04 crore in the third party account. He also said that the government is likely to release another `17 crore in the next few days. Meanwhile, `5.5 crore have been despatched to the mandals in the form of advances to ensure that there is no funds crisis.“However, as many as 57,209 ISLs are yet to be grounded. Under any circumstances, the district would be declared ODF by April 15,” said Dhananjaya Reddy.