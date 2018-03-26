HYDERABAD: Going local appears to be the mantra. After the State, in its attempt to conserve and promote Telugu language, passed the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, 2018 on Saturday, the Telangana State Information Commission is now mulling issuance of all its orders in Telugu language. The move is said to be aimed at taking the Right to Information (RTI) Act and its provisions to a large section of rural population. On the other hand, one may wonder what about the section of population who do not read Telugu?

The Telangana State Information Commission, which was constituted in September 2017, had 6,500 pending cases which it inherited from the erstwhile AP Information Commission. Another 3,535 new cases have been added so far. As on date, Chief Information Commissioner Raja Sadaram Soma and State Information Commissioner Buddha Murali have disposed off as many as 1,715 cases pertaining mostly to 2014 to 2016. Of these disposed cases, over 450 orders passed by Buddha Murali are in Telugu.

Buddha Murali told Express that since the formation of new Commission, nearly 90 per cent of the applications he received have been in Telugu. “Earlier a lot of applications used to be in English. Poor people used to spend money to get applications written in English. We are encouraging local language and the RTI Act too has such a provision,” he said. Official sources point out that the plan is to put up all its orders in Telugu, and upload them on the website instantly. The website would be bilingual to the extent that general information about RTI Act would be in English. At present, the erstwhile website of APIC is being shared by TSIC and the yet-to-be-constituted APIC.

When asked a senior TSIC official about the many non-Telugu readers, he said that the move will take RTI Act to poorest of poor. “Complete transition into Telugu cannot be done overnight but we are going to do it soon. We also need support staff who are proficient in Telugu and also meet software requirements,” he said adding that present staff are yet to be re-assigned and cadre strength yet to be decided.