TIRUPATI: Anarajula Chaitra Varshini (23) from the temple town of Tirupati, has stood first among women candidates, who qualified in the APPSC Group 1 final. She got 7th rank in the overall and aggregated with 492.5 marks and also scored 67 marks in the interview. After pursuing her Bachelors in Electronics and Communication Engineering at VIT-Vellore, she started preparing for Civils in 2015. In 2016, she appeared for Civils and cleared the Mains, but unfortunately with a narrow difference, she lost the interview held in 2017.