TIRUPATI: Two persons died when a Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation bus overturned on the outskirts of Tirupati in the early hours of Sunday. The bus with 21 passengers was coming from Salem to Tirupati when the mishap occurred. Bus driver A Natarajan lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The bus which went out of control, came to a halt after hitting a culvert and overturned. Driver Natarajan and passenger Sundararaja Perumal of Perambalur village died on the spot in the incident. Other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Perumal’s mother Sarojamma and Ganesh, another passenger, suffered injuries in the incident. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to SVR Ruia Hospital. Later, the passengers were discharged from the hospital. The police said the body of the driver would be handed over to the staff of Salem bus depot. Later, the ill-fated bus was removed from the spot by deploying a crane.