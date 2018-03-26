GUNTUR: Two persons died in two separate road accidents in Guntur district on Sunday.

In the first accident, Kala Venkateswara Rao (40) of Muralidharpeta in Vijayawada, died when his cement-laden lorry collided head-on with another lorry on Pasupuleru bridge in Vinukonda. Lorry cleaner Vemula Nageswara Rao suffered minor injuries in the mishap. The driver of another lorry, Varanasi Krishna too suffered injuries. In another mishap, Akula Linga Rao (35) died after falling off his tractor while proceeding towards Gamalapadu village.