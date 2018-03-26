ELURU: Villagers of Juvvalapalem in Kalla mandal staged a rasta roko on State highway between Bhimavaram-Elurupadu villages in West Godavari district on Sunday, in protest against the digging of a fish pond in residential area.The villagers alleged that Gokaraju Madhavaraju, a relative of Narsapuram MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, with the help of police, has started digging of a fish pond. Due to the digging of fish ponds, the drinking water tank in the village is getting contaminated, the villagers said.