VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Sunday released its first heatwave warning for summer this year. According to the report, 26 mandals will experience moderate heatwave conditions from March 26, with temperatures hovering above 40 degree Celsius.According to the weathermen, both day and night temperatures will go up in the coming 48-72 hours. Districts like Kurnool, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Prakasam are more vulnerable to moderate heatwave conditions.

In these districts, the temperatures will cross 40 degree Celsius. The report said 25 mandals across the State will witness higher humidity levels and hot winds. In almost 285 mandals across the State, the warm conditions are prevailing resulting in uncomfortable sensation due to humidity.Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad Director YK Reddy said, “The heatwave conditions have started in the State, as we have already predicted this year the temperatures will soar higher than those of the previous years. Currently the moderate heatwave conditions are prevailing in the Rayalaseema region and a few coastal places. As days go by the coastal AP will experience severe heatwave conditions with severe stress caused by humidity. Even a single degree higher than the normal temperature will show a greater impact.”

Temperatures in Vijayawada, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and other areas are set to go up to 47-48 degree Celsius by the middle of April. In the first week of April, 43 degree Celsius of temperatures are likely to be recorded in more than 285 mandals in the State. Speaking to Express, Siva Shanker, Additional Director of APSDMA said, “We are updating the info on a real time basis through the app and websites. We are continuously monitoring the IMD weather reports and also APSDPS bulletins. The heat wave conditions will worsen in the coming days and also there are chances of lightning strike in a few remote areas of Prakasam, Guntur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts. We are planning awareness programmes in all districts about precautions to be taken by people.”

