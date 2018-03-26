The official said several areas in the State were getting only about 50 LPCD. (File | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming at improving water supply services, the State government will take up augmentation of existing resources and development of resources in the areas lacking water supply systems under the Andhra Pradesh Urban Water Supply Improvement (APUWSI) project.

The project, which would be supported by the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank (AIIB), envisages to improve the living standards of 40 lakh people in 49 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

It is estimated to cost Rs 4,000 crore, according to the Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APUFIC), which is entrusted with the responsibility of its execution.

“The APUWSI project will focus on optimal utilisation of the existing resources as we will augment the available resources, besides developing new systems wherever necessary. It will help in providing 135 litres per capita per day (LPCD) of potable water to 49 ULBs,” a senior APUFIC official said.

The official said several areas in the State were getting only about 50 LPCD. Under the project, summer storage tanks, intake wells, pumping stations, water treatment plants, ground level balancing reservoirs, elevated/ground level service reservoirs, distribution systems, house service connections and other components would be developed.

“We are in the process of identifying a consultant for preparation of social and environmental impact. The consultant would prepare a report in two months after which we shall chalk out a plan of implementation,” another official from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department said.The report would contain the details of land to be acquired, project-affected people and other issues. Execution of the project would begin in the last quarter of the year, the official observed.

A step in right direction

Out of the 110 ULBs in the State, 32 are covered under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and 29 ULBs have required water resources

The remaining 49 ULBs will be covered under the APUWSI project

J4,000 crore required for the project to be drawn from J13,000-crore AIIB loan sanctioned last year

The project is expected to take off later this year