GUNTUR: YSR Congress MPs have decided to resign on the last day of the ongoing budget session of Parliament, even if the schedule is changed. The decision was taken during a coordination meeting of MPs with party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Sattenapalle in Guntur district on Monday. The YSRC also asked the TDP MPs to follow suit to send a strong message to the Centre on special category status.

Jagan, who took a break from his padayatra in view of Sri Rama Navami, discussed for about 90 minutes the future course of action of party MPs with regard to no-confidence motion and special category status.

Later, disclosing the details of the meeting, Nellore MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said, “Our party president has directed us to submit resignations immediately after the House is adjourned sine die, without waiting for the April 6 deadline as specified earlier.”

Jaganmohan Reddy had already announced last month that his party parliamentarians would quit on April 6, at the end of the budget session, if the special category status was not granted to AP.The decision was taken in the wake of the rapidly changing political developments and the possibility of Parliament session being cut short. “We were told to be firm and speak out our mind,” he said. “Naidu has been toeing the line of our leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the issue and it would be better if TDP MPs too join us in the resignations to send a strong message to the nation on the SCS issue,” he said. According to MPs, during the meeting, they were asked by their party president to submit resignations in Speaker’s format.

The MPs were also advised to project their efforts to let people know how the YSRC is striving to achieve justice to the State and safeguard its interests. They were also asked to continue their discussion with floor leaders of other parties in Parliament to drum up support for the no- confidence motion against the NDA government. “There is no compromise on the interests of Andhra Pradesh. Special category status is the right of the people and there is no alternative to it,” MP V Vara Prasad said. YS Avinash Reddy, P Mithun Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, V Prabhakar Reddy and party political secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also participated in the meeting.