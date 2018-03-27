Optimistic Naidu directs TDP MPs not to skip Parl session

express news service @ Vijayawada

Will Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan finally take up notices served by the TDP, YSRC, and the Congress for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on Tuesday when Parliament resumes after a three-day recess? Indications are she might. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which had been disrupting proceedings along with the AIADMK, on Monday decided not to do so any longer and announced its intention to even participate in the debate on the no-trust vote. Citing the same, CM N Chandrababu Naidu sounded optimistic and directed TDP MPs to attend Parliament on Tuesday without fail.

“Notices have been served by several parties, the latest being the CPM. There is a possibility of the Speaker allowing the debate tomorrow itself or fix a date for the debate which means it could come up within 10 days,” he opined during a teleconference with the MPs. He felt the Speaker might opt for a lottery or admit no-trust notice that was served first. He advised the MPs to attend Parliament sporting the party’s yellow cloth and armed with documentary evidence to strongly voice injustice meted out to the State by the Centre. Following his instructions, the MPs flew to Delhi on Monday night and will meet up with leaders of different Opposition parties to garner support.

“Display the certificates submitted by us and question whether it was cooperative federalism to take back released funds,” he suggested. The Opposition YSRC served the notice for no-confidence motion on March 15 and the TDP followed suit the next day. Subsequently, the Congress served a notice on March 23 and the CPM did on Monday. In a related development, the State government, in the evening, announced that it would convene a meeting on Tuesday with all the political parties, and associations that have been fighting for securing special status to the State. The meeting to be held in Block I of the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi will chalk out future course of action to achieve special Status as well as other demands of the State.

YSRC MPs to resign on last day of session, ask TDP to follow suit

express news service @Guntur

YSR Congress MPs have decided to resign on the last day of the ongoing budget session of Parliament, even if the schedule is changed. The decision was taken during a coordination meeting of MPs with party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Sattenapalle in Guntur on Monday. The YSRC also asked the TDP MPs to follow suit to send a strong message to the Centre on special category status. Jagan, who took a break from his padayatra in view of Sri Rama Navami, discussed for about 90 minutes the future course of action of party MPs with regard to no-confidence motion and special category status. Later, disclosing the details of the meeting, Nellore MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said, “Our party president has directed us to submit resignations immediately after the House is adjourned sine die, without waiting for the April 6 deadline as specified earlier.”

Jaganmohan Reddy had already announced last month that his party parliamentarians would quit on April 6, at the end of the budget session, if the special category status was not granted to AP. The decision was taken in the wake of the rapidly changing political developments and the possibility of Parliament session being cut short. “We were told to be firm and speak out our mind,” he said.“Naidu has been toeing the line of our leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the issue and it would be better if TDP MPs too join us in the resignations to send a strong message to the nation on the SCS issue,” he said. According to MPs, during the meeting, they were asked by their party president to submit resignations in Speaker’s format. The MPs were also advised to project their efforts to let people know how the YSRC is striving to achieve justice to the State and safeguard its interests.

They were also asked to continue their discussion with floor leaders of other parties in Parliament to drum up support for the no- confidence motion against the NDA government. “There is no compromise on the interests of AP. SCS is the right of the people and there is no alternative to it,” MP V Vara Prasad said.

Janasena-Left joint agitations for SCS to begin in April

express news service @ Vijayawada

The Janasena party will work with the Left parties with regard to special category status (SCS). A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting between Janasena president Pawan Kalyan and leaders of the CPM and CPI in Hyderabad on Monday. It was decided to start agitations for SCS from Rayalaseema in April. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pawan Kalyan said people of the State had lost confidence in both the TDP and the BJP. “People no longer believe that those two parties can do justice with regard to the special category status,” the actor-turned politician said.

“How can people trust those who can’t keep their word and change their stand time and again?,” he questioned. Doubting the validity of the letter of Amit Shah, he said it’s not an official document. “The letter was written by a party leader to other and there was no need for me to respond on it,” he said. He said both the TDP and YSRC were not sincere in ensuring implementation of the promises made to the State. Stating that the TDP has always compromised on SCS, the Janasena chief said YSRC, on the other hand, was not sincere in their efforts. “The TDP has changed its stand on SCS time and again. When questioned 100 days after the government was formed as to when the SCS will be accorded, they said it was too early and the answer was same in the first budget. Later they said there was no special category status,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The Janasena chief said though special package was announced after his Tirupati meeting, no legality was given to it. He said the TDP government has failed to provide even basic amenities to the people of the State. Pawan Kalyan also questioned the need for crores of rupees on Pushkaralu without rhyme or reason despite fund shortage claims. He opined that there is no use of YSRC party MP’s resignation at this juncture and said such announcement reek of dishonesty and insincerity. He wondered why notices of no-confidence motion were being admitted.

Speaking on the occasion, CPM state secretary P Madhu said AP had no capital city and the industries wre concentrated only in Hyderabad, hence employment opportunities are poor in AP. “The TDP and BJP are playing a drama. The Left parties and Janasena together will expose the true colour of the BJP, TDP, YSRC and Congress,” he said. Echoing the opinion, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said fight for special category status would commence in April from Anantapur district, following it, agitations will be taken up in Visakhapatnam and Ongole. Later, it will be expanded to the rest of the State,” he said.