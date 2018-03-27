GUNTUR: BJP Guntur Urban president Ammissetty Anjaneyulu has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of staging a drama in front of the people of AP. He said that Naidu has initially agreed for special package in lieu of Special Category Status, but now he is throwing the blame on the NDA government.

Addressing a press meet here on Monday, the BJP leader alleged that the CM is trying to mudsling BJP by asking party national president Amit Shah to come clean on son Jay Shah’s corruption charge.

He said that the Centre has extended all necessary support for the development of AP but the TDP government has failed to utilise the funds properly.