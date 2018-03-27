KAKINADA : Chanti Babu, an electrician, has been bedridden due to a spinal injury since June 2014. Steeped in despair, the 28-year-old youth’s only flicker of hope is assistance through the CM’s Relief Fund, but that too remains elusive. His father Manikyam, 72, is a goatherd, and mother Appala Konda, 67, a housewife. They are in no position to pay for his treatment. To add to the family’s misery, his father’s right hand lost mobility after a dog-bite.

Bedridden electrician Chanti Babu at his home in Kakinada

His elder sister and brother have gone their own ways to fend for themselves. When all the doors before him appeared to shut, the electrician from Simhadripuram in Kirlampudi mandal of East Godavari district, approached the district collector seeking funds from CM’s Relief Fund. Responding to this, Collector Karthikeya Mishra forwarded the youth’s petition to the State Government in October 2017, but help is yet to come his way. Babu after doing ITI course did odd jobs as a lineman and cable boy.

He was a happy-go-lucky youth until an accident turned his life upsidedown in 2014. Following instructions from the contractor, Chanti Babu climbed an electric pole at Prathipadu village o check for defective cables. This doomed his life forever. The young man was thrown off the pole following an electric shock and landed on the ground. He suffered severe injury to his spinal chord. He was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada, where he did not get proper medical care. Later, his relatives and friends helped him get treatment at a private hospital where he underwent a surgery. All that he got was Rs 2.75 lakh from the electricity department that too after Left parties staged a dharna.

He was discharged from the hospital on July 14, 2014. Since then he has been confined to bed. His legs have grown thinner, his skin peels off and he cannot even move fingers of his feet. He is now a shadow of his one’s strong self. The biggest irony is 41% disability certified by the Medical Board of Government Hospital, Rajahmundry in 2014. Some help came in the form of a wheel chair from assistant director of disabled welfare, Kakinada, KVV Satyanarayana Chanti Babu’s last hope is the CM Relief Fund. He says if government turns down his request for financial aid, his fate is sealed. The minimum he expects from the government is monthly pension given to disabled.