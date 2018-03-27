HYDERABAD: In a joint operation conducted by the Madhapur police special operations team and the Sanathnagar police, a Mumbai-based drug racket was busted on Monday and police seized 13 gm of cocaine, 9 gm of MDMA, 8 gm of heroin, seven mobile phones and a bike from four persons.



On Sunday evening, the police teams apprehended the four persons in front of Pride of Hyderabad restaurant at Bharatnagar in Moosapet for possessing narcotic and psychotropic drugs. Md Aftab Alam (38), a realtor, and his friend and autorickshaw driver Md Shamim Alam (40) of West Bengal were regular visitors to dance bars and pubs in Mumbai.