VIJAYAWADA: The row over eight candidates being called for and having cleared APPSC Group 1 interviews despite having failed the General English paper has kicked up a storm, forcing officials concerned to say they will “verify the list once again to confirm whether they are selected or not”.“As Saturday, Sunday and Monday are holidays, we can check only on Tuesday. Though their names are in the list, at the time of verification, they will be disqualified,” Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission chairman Uday Bhaskar told TNIE.

“The mark list was released on Friday evening, as Saturday, Sunday and Monday are holidays, we didn’t refer to it before calling people for interviews. We will go back to the list and remove candidates who failed General English from the shortlist,” he said. “The list we released is not the selection list, it is just a mark list of both the mains and the interview. The final selection is yet to take place and during that process, verification of who qualified and who did not will be done. We can’t comment until we verify the list on Tuesday,” he explained. The APPSC released a notification on applications for 78 posts under Group 1 in December 2016.

As many as 98,000 candidates from across the State applied for the positions and prelims were held on May 7, 2017. From them, 2,392 candidates were shortlisted after the mains and were called for interview in January 2018. After interviews, 150 candidates were finally shortlisted. General English is a paper in the mains exam carrying 150 marks, to clear which OC candidates should score 60 marks; OBC candidates 52.55; and SC, ST candidates, 45. Despite having failed the qualifying paper, eight candidates were called for interviews after the scores of other components of the mains exam were totalled. Four of the ineligible candidates belong to OC category, 3 to BC categories and 1 is an SC candidate.