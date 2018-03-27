TIRUPATI: Starting Wednesday, for four days, tipplers will miss their daily dose, as all the liquor shops and bars here have decided to observe dry days in protest against government’s inaction on their demands.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Association of Wine Merchants here on Monday. Though they thought of closing liquor shops from Tuesday itself, as there was some stock still left with them, they decided to close shops and bars from Wednesday.

In the meeting, the lack of understanding on the part of the government was flayed by the association and said if it continues the policy they have to suffer heavy losses. The wine shops and bars used to get a margin of 18 per cent earlier. But for the last few months, it has been reduced to 7 per cent on MRP.

Speaking to reporters, Gunasekhar, president of Wine Merchants Association, said that heavy reduction in margin on MRP is resulting in huge losses to the liquor shop owners. He said if the government announced the decision to reduce the margin during excise auctions held in April 2017 itself, they would not have participated in the auction and suffered losses now.