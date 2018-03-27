HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court, in a family dispute case, has recently directed the AP police concerned to take the custody of two minor children, along with their passports and other travel documents, from their mother and hand over the same to the petitioner who was living and working in the UK since 2004. Besides, it directed the petitioner to deposit `5 lakh in the bank account of his wife as a condition for taking the custody of his two children for being taken to the UK.

The bench comprising Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad was passing this order in a petition by Tippa Srihari, a permanent UK resident, seeking direction to the AP police to produce the two children in court from the custody of his wife. The case involved a couple whose marital life was going through a tumultuous phase. The wife, in May last year, had lodged a complaint against her husband for alleged domestic violence when she was with him in the UK.

The petitioner then filed a petition for divorce/dissolution of marriage in a UK Court. He also filed a Wardship petition before the High Court of Justice, Family Division, UK under Child Protection and Custody Act, 1985. The case of the respondent wife was that the UK Court had passed the orders after she left the country and therefore they are not binding on her. She denied the allegation that she removed the two children from UK illegally.