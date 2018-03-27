VIJAYAWADA: Dr GV Mohan Prasad has been elected as the president for the Andhra Pradesh chapter of Indian Radiological Imaging Association (APIRIA) at its general body meeting held here recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Prasad said that the “radiologist for girl child” project, conceived by the IRIA, will be implemented by its AP Chapter this year and it would be inaugurated at the fourth AP State Radiology Conference to be held Kakinada in July.

APIRIA,which was inaugurated in 2015, has taken up several projects of similar nature. “We want to do away with the female foeticide under our “save girl child” project by asking members to stay away from providing unauthorised training in ultrasound.” The association will enforce the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act strictly, he added.

State Coordinator VN Varaprasad said the chapter would give scholarships to girls to empower them and adopt schools to support girl students. Career awareness and screening programmes would be organised.

The newly elected office bearers of the body are: Dr. G Mohan Prasad as president, Dr. Ch Kishore Kumar as secretary, Dr K Chandrasekhar and Dr D Srihari Rao as vice presidents, and Dr BSR Prasad as treasure among others.